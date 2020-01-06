OBIT: Mr. Kenneth Dillehay

Mr. Kenneth Dillehay, age 80, of the Monoville Community died at 5:15 a.m. Sunday morning January 5, 2020 at his Pleasant Shade Highway home surrounded by his loving family. He was pronounced deceased at 8:04 a.m. by Kindred Hospice of Cookeville.

Funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home were conducted Wednesday afternoon January 8th at 1 p.m. with Bro. Harold Halliburton officiating and Mr. Dillehay’s grandson Tyler Dillehay delivering the eulogy. Burial followed in the Beasley-Brooks section at Dixon Springs Cemetery.

Born Larry Kenneth Dillehay on June 29, 1939 in Pleasant Shade, he was one of two children of the late Arthur Lee (Half) Dillehay who died August 13, 1982 at the age of 72 and Maggie Mai Earps Dillehay who died September 16, 2007 at the age of 90.

Mr. Dillehay was preceded in death by his only sibling, Brenda Kay Dillehay, who died from cancer June 6, 2008 at the age of 57.

On December 23, 1958 he was united in marriage to Willette Community native, the former Mary Alma Jean Kirby. The ceremony was performed by Bill Kirby at his Willette Community home.

Mr. Dillehay was a mechanic for 13 years at the former Spring Street Motor Co. where Carthage Town Hall is now located on Spring Street.

An experienced truck driver, he drove the bulk milk truck for Kemp Bros. Farms for five years, was employed by Danny Sloan’s A.B.C. Trucking Co. in Lebanon for over twenty five years and the last eighteen years before his retirement in 2004 he was employed as a truck driver for the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Mr. Dillehay was saved at the age of 12 at the old Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church in Pleasant Shade and was of the Presbyterian belief.

Surviving in addition to his wife of over sixty one years are two children, Kathy Dillehay Collins and husband Jimmy, a

son Ken Dillehay and wife Penny McKinney Dillehay all of the Monoville Community; two grandsons, Tyler Dillehay and wife Kim of the Sykes Community, Josh Dillehay of the Monoville Community; two great-grandchildren, Rylen and Maley Dillehay.

