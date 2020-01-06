OBIT: Mrs. Birdie Silcox Ross

Mrs. Birdie Silcox Ross of Smithville and a longtime former Carthage resident, died at the age of 74 at 7:20 a.m. Sunday morning January 5, 2020 at N. H. C. Healthcare in Smithville where she had made her home since July 28, 2017.

Bro. Tim Frank officiated at the 1 p.m. funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home which were conducted Tuesday afternoon January 7th. Burial followed beside her son in Section three of the Ridgewood Cemetery.

She was one of eight children born to the late James Benjamin Silcox who died April 3, 1976 at the age of 74 and Fannie Lee Bybee Silcox who died on May 14, 1992 at the age of 80 and was born Birdie Lee Silcox in Carthage on February 21, 1945.

She was preceded in death by a son, Larry Kyle Bush who died on April 21, 2016 at the age of 49.

Siblings preceding her in death were two sisters, Mary Jane Silcox Woodard who died at the age of 72 on December 9, 2012, Shirley Kate Silcox Dulworth who died at the age of 72 on January 24, 2015 and by two brothers William Allen Silcox who died at the age of 62 on April 23, 2001, Charlie Monroe Silcox Sr. who died at the age of 59 on March 8, 2011.

Mrs. Ross had previously been employed at the former Carthage Shirt Corporation, the Hartsville Blouse Mfg. Co. and the former Texas Boot Co. in Hartsville.

She was baptized and became a member of the New Life Apostolic Church in Carthage in 2015.

Surviving are her four children, Sandra Lincolnius of Blacksburg, Virginia, Leslie Bush of Sparta, Penny Flarida of Red Boiling Springs, Sammy Bush and wife Amanda of Tompkinsville, Kentucky; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

