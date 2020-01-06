OBIT: Mrs. Frances McKinney Ballinger

Mrs. Frances McKinney Ballinger, age 97 of Watervale, died Saturday morning, January 4, at Knollwood in Lafayette. She is survived by: daughters, Debra Booker and husband Marty of Popes Hill, Sue Shepherd and husband Dwight of Defeated Creek; sister, Lily Brooks of Carmel, Indiana; grandchildren, Candace Enoch, Stephen Enoch and wife Candice, Sue Coleman, Mary Pawluk; great-grandchildren, Stephen Austin Enoch, Maggie Jewell Enoch, Sidney Lane Enoch, Caitlyn Olivia Enoch, Airyn Renee Enoch, Jimmy Glenn Enoch, Chelsea Nicole Shoulders, Dylan Kaine Shoulders, Dalton Cage Shoulders, Tanner Shepherd Brown; great-great-grandchild, Emma Mai Dotson.

Mrs. Ballinger is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral home where her service will be conducted on Tuesday afternoon, January 7, at 3:00 PM. Eld. Junior Dickerson will officiate. Interment in the Ridgewood Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Dylan Shoulders, Dalton Cage, Tanner Brown, Stephen Enoch, Sidney Enoch, Jimmy Glenn Enoch.

Visitation will begin on Monday afternoon from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Tuesday from 1:00 PM until service time at 3:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to: Plunketts Creek Missionary Baptist Church or Annie Butler Scholarship Fund.

Sanderson of Carthage