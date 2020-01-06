OBIT: Mrs. Nancy Caplenor Brode

Mrs. Nancy Caplenor Brode

Mrs. Nancy Caplenor Brode, a homemaker of Mt. Juliet, passed peacefully into eternal rest at 1:44 p.m. Thursday afternoon December 26, 2019 at the TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage at the age of 82.

A memorial service is scheduled to be conducted Saturday afternoon January 11th at the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home at 241 West Main Street in Lebanon. Rev. Craig Goff will conduct the 1 p.m. service of remembrance.

Visitation with the family will be two hours prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

One of the three children of the late Paul Caplenor who died at the age of 94 on August 21, 2006 and Mary Eunice Hackett Caplenor who died at the age of 77 on April 9, 1994, she was born Nancy Laverne Caplenor on the family farm in the Beasleys Bend Community on July 25, 1937.

Her husband of fifty four years, William Edward “Bill” Brode, preceded her in death on May 12, 2015 at the age of 90.

A 1955 graduate of Smith County High School, she majored in Home Economics, was a member of the Beta Club and was on the Honor Roll her senior year, served as junior class president, a member of the Latin and Art Clubs, a member of the Black & Gold and Library staff, was F.F.A. chapter treasurer her junior year and her senior years was class treasurer, was voted by her class mates her senior year as “Most Likely to Succeed”. Also she was the Daughters of the American Revolution representative her senior year.

It was said of her in her senior year: “Her ways are ways of pleasantness and her paths are peace.”

She furthered her education at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville where she received a Bachelors of Science and a Masters Degree, both in Home Economics.

For over thirty years, before retirement, she served as a supervisor for the Tennessee Commission on Aging.

Following retirement she dedicated herself to volunteer work, volunteering with the AARP, the Mt. Juliet Food Pantry and loved to travel.

She attended the Cook’s Memorial United Methodist Church.

Surviving are two sons, Kirk Brode, David Brode and wife Christina; two step-sons, Edward Brode, John Brode and wife Cindy; sister, Judy Smith and husband Joel; brother, Phil Caplenor and wife Jane; two grandchildren and seven step-grandchildren.

The family requests memorials to either the Jordan Hackett Foundation, P.O. Box 45, Carthage, TN 37030 or The Nature Conservancy, Attn: Treasury, 4245 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, Virginia 22203

LIGON & BOBO of LEBANON