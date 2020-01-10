OBIT: Eld. Billy Joe Shoulders

Eld. Billy Joe Shoulders, age 84, of Tanglewood, died Tuesday afternoon, January 7, at Smith County Health and Rehab. He is survived by: son, Shannon Shoulders of Tanglewood; sister, Geraldine Gregory of Four-Way Inn, grandson, Charles Smith and wife Sara of Double Springs.

Eld. Shoulders is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Friday afternoon, January 10 at 1:00 PM. Eld. Gary Drennon and Eld. Rickey Hall will officiate. Interment in the Beasley Cemetery in the Graveltown Community. Serving as pallbearers are: Randy Shoulders, Kent Smithson, Adam Kemp, Eldon Gregory, Prentice Smith, Jerry Hubbard; Honorary Pallbearers are: Eld. Charles Gentry, Eld. Junior Dickerson, Bro. Harold Halliburton, Bobby Williams, Danny Sloan, Billy Holliman, Jeff Shoulders, Phillip Anderson, Harold Dillard, Louie West, Billy Gibbs, Joe Thompson, Holly Meyers, Bobby Smith, Michael Nixon, E. L. Watson, Jerry Claiborne, Jeff Kemp, Joe Kemp, Ted Kemp, Eddie Montgomery, Prentice Anderson, Joe Rich, Billy Ballou, Paul Stone, Robert Reed.

Visitation will begin on Thursday afternoon from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Friday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Beasley Cemetery Mowing Fund.

