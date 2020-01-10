OBIT: Mrs. Victoria Jean Jackson

Mrs. Victoria Jean Jackson, age 64, of Carthage, TN, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020.

Mrs. Jackson was born February 26, 1955 in Nashville, TN, a daughter of the late Frances Xavier Bruce and Mabel Bruce. She was adopted later in life by Carolyn Lampe Jackson and Patrick Richard Jackson. She loved animals and people. She was always very generous and giving. She was loved by so many and will be truly missed.

Three Sons; Anthony (Tanya) Thomas of Hermitage, TN, Christopher (Sherri) Thomas of Murfreesboro, TN, and Bert Thomas of Carthage, TN. Daughter; Tonya Rodriguez of Carthage, TN. Grandchildren; Brittany Thomas, Christopher Thomas, Jr, Nicholas Thomas, Mercedes Thomas, Victoria Thomas, McKenzie Thomas, Sarah Thomas, and Aubrey Thomas. Four great-grandchildren. Nephew; Patrick Bruce.

Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Jackson are scheduled to be conducted at a later date.

