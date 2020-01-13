OBIT: Master Jack McCaleb

Master Jack McCaleb, age 2 months, died in the presence of his parents at 3:26 p.m. Friday afternoon January 10, 2020 at the Vanderbilt Children Hospital on Nashville.

Memorial services will be conducted Saturday afternoon January 18th from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Bro. Shane Smith will officiate.

The McCaleb family will receive friends at Sanderson in Carthage only on Saturday January 18th from 10 a.m. until the services at 3 p.m.

Born Jack Reagan McCaleb at the Summit Medical Center in Hermitage on November 19, 2019, he is the son of Bryan Dale McCaleb and Heather Lorane Richardson McCaleb of the Bluff Creek Community.

Master Jack was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Kenneth Martin who died at the age of 64 on August 12, 2013; maternal grandfathers, Jack Richardson, for whom Master Jack was named, and Ric Fields.

Surviving in addition to his parents are his maternal grandmother, Cindy Conover of Crossville; paternal grandmother, Vanda Watts Martin of the Bluff Creek Community; paternal grandfather, Jimmy McCaleb and wife Dorothy of the Hiwassie Community; paternal uncles, Darrick McCaleb of the Bluff Creek Community and Timothy Martin and wife Lisa of Lebanon; several maternal aunts.

