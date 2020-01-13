OBIT: Mr. Victor (Tommy) Hutchings

Mr. Victor (Tommy) Hutchings

Mr. Victor (Tommy) Hutchings, age 64 of Carthage, TN passed away Sunday January 12, 2020 at his home in Carthage, TN.

Mr. Hutchings was born on October 13, 1955 in McMinnville, TN a son of the late Waymon Leondus Hutchings and Rosie Virginia Meadows Hutchings Davis. Mr. Hutchings was married to the late Betty Sue Henson Hutchings who preceded him in death on September 20, 2012. He was a truck driver for Vulcan Materials (formerly Lojac).

Mr. Hutchings is survived by brothers and sisters: Kenneth (Debbie) Hutchings of Lebanon, TN, Allen Hutchings of Lebanon, TN, Michael Hutchings of Madison, TN, Rose Baker of Lebanon, TN, Mary (Gilbert) Springer of Athens, AL, and Lee Hutchings of Jamestown, TN: granddaughter: Serenity Ponder, several nieces and nephews. Brother-in-laws: Kenneth Tidwell of Bon Aqua, TN, Roger (Kathy) Henson of Goodyear, AZ, and Ray Swicegood of Carthage, TN.

Mr. Hutchings remains are at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Hutchings will be held at a later date which will be announced by Bass Funeral Home when the date and time are set.