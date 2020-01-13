OBIT: Mrs. Ruth Pauline Hiett Bowman

Mrs. Ruth Pauline Hiett Bowman, age 98 of Carthage, TN, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020.

Mrs. Bowman was born August 30, 1921, in Monoville, TN, a daughter of the late William Howard Hiett and Cora Taylor Hiett. She was also preceded in death by Daughters; Linda Sutton McCormick and Dorothy Ramsey, Son-in-Law; Louis Gregory, Granddaughter; Janice Goolsby, and Grandson; Troy Ramsey. Mrs. Polly worked at the shirt factory in Carthage and Hartsville.

Mrs. Bowman is survived by Daughter; Faye Gregory of Carthage, TN. Grandchildren; Stanley Ramsey, Carolyn Tayse, Tammy Gonzalez, Timmy Sutton, Karen Wright, James Sutton, Georgia Hicks, Johnathan Sutton, Kenny Gregory, and Ray Gregory. Twenty-nine great grandchildren and forty-three great great-grandchildren. Sister; Sue Perrigo of Carthage, TN.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Bowman are scheduled to be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11AM with Bro. Jimmy Gregory officiating. Interment will follow in the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Visitation with the Family will be at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Tuesday from 3PM until 7PM and on Wednesday from 9AM until service time at 11AM.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, CARTHAGE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS