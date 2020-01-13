OBIT: Mrs. Sue Washer

Mrs. Sue Washer

Mrs. Sue Washer, age 69, of Lock Seven, died Monday morning, January 13, at her home. She is survived by siblings, Junior Bennett of Lock Seven, Joyce Bains and husband Phil of Hiwassee, Renae Powell of Defeated Creek.

Mrs. Washer is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Wednesday afternoon, January 15, at 1:00 PM. Bro. Jimmy Gregory will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers at the funeral home are Tyler Hesson, Daniel Bains, Chris Washer, Scott Rigsby, Jesse Rigsby, Kevin Glover; serving as pallbearers at the cemetery are: Josh Glover, Zach Cox, Jason Powell, Kasey Gibbs, Bryan Gibbs, Luke Washer.

Visitation will begin on Tuesday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Carthage Church of the Nazarene.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE