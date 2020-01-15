OBIT: Matthew Ferrell

Matthew Ferrell passed away on January 13, 2020 at age 36. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. and on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the service. The Funeral Service, conducted by Pastor Jeremy Meador and Ben Scruggs, is 2 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, and will be followed by interment in Wilson County Memorial. Pallbearers: Mario Cason, J.R. Murphy, Ben Scruggs, Tee Edwards, Micah Schanel, and Ryan Stallings. Honorary Pallbearers: Jason Ferrell, Daniel Woods, Tom Jackson, and Cody Woods.

Mr. Ferrell was born in Lebanon TN but lived in Lafayette TN. He worked in shipping, was a member of the Strongtower church, loved mini trucks and wrestling, and was a super fan of UT football. He is survived by daughter Gabby Ferrell, mother of Gabby, Hollie Thornton, siblings Nichole (John) Murphy, Traci (Josh Perry) Ferrell, and Alan (Lori) Woods, numerous nieces and nephews, best friend Mario Cason, and his Strongtower church family. He is preceded in death by parents Dallas and Helen Ferrell, sister Shelia Carter, brother Patrick Shane Ferrell, and grandparents Ed and Gertie Ferrell, Charlie and Frances Watts.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.