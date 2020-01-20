OBIT: John Donald Kilzer

John Donald Kilzer age 71 of Watertown died Wednesday morning, Jan. 15, 2020 at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage. Born Aug. 28, 1948, he was the son of the late Joe Floyd Kilzer and Elizabeth Neal Kilzer and was preceded in death by a son, John Donald Kilzer, Jr. and brother, Ed Kilzer. Donnie was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and retired from CSX Railroad as a pipefitter. He is survived by his children, Mary Jo (Adam) Weaver of Donelson and Jim (Megan) Kilzer of Lebanon; grandchildren, Daesha, Destiny, Jackson and Audrey; great grandchildren, Layla and Ansleigh; brother, Larry (Glenda) Kilzer of Smith County; sister, Lisa (Kevin) Wade of Watertown and nephew, Joe Kilzer. Family and friends will gather from 2-6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home for a time of remembrance and celebration of Donnie’s life. Interment with military honors will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Pegram.

This notice is provided as a courtesy to the Kilzer Family.

Bass Funeral Home