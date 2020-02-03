OBIT: Mr. George Highers

Mr. George Highers, age 74, of Gallatin,and a Dixon Springs native, died Friday afternoon, January 31, at Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation. He is survived by: sister, Barbara Highers Hackett of Green Hills; brother, Billy Highers of Hermitage; companion, Barbara Jean Anderson of Gallatin; 2 grandsons, Brett and Kyle Storey.

Mr. Highers is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Tuesday morning, February 4, at 11:00 AM. Rev. Monica Mowdy will officiate. Interment with Full Military Honors in the Dixon Springs Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Bart Highers, David Hackett, Kevin Highers, Jeff Highers, Leigh Ann Mann, Chris Hackett, Kim Hackett, Denna Wooten, Stephea Webb.

Visitation will begin on Monday evening from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

The family has requested memorials to Alzheimers Tennessee.

Sanderson of Carthage