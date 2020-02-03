OBIT: Mrs. Louise Upchurch Dudney

Graveside services for, 100, of Gainesboro, TN, will be held at 12 Noon on Monday, February 3, 2020, at the Dudney Family Cemetery in the Free State community of Jackson County, TN.

There will be no visitation or services at the funeral home. She passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020, at her residence.

She was born February 19, 1919, in Jackson County, TN, to the late Bob Upchurch and Liza Heady Upchurch. She was married to the late Robert L. “Bob Lee” Dudney, who passed away December 14, 2004. She was a homemaker, and a member of the Free State Church of Christ.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by 3 Brothers: Raymond, Willard, and Ben Upchurch; and 1 Sister: Jo Helen Crockett.

Survivors include 2 Sons: David and Retta Dudney of Cookeville, TN, and Larry and Kathy Dudney of Gainesboro, TN; 1 Grandson: Travis and Amy Dudney of Gordonsville, TN; and 2 Great Grandchildren: Will and Anna Kate Dudney.

Bro. Chris Ramsey will officiate at the services.

Anderson – Upper Cumberland Funeral Home