OBIT: Mrs. Mary Petty Massey

A Defeated Creek Community native, Sunday school teacher and Smith County educator, Mrs. Mary Petty Massey, died peacefully at 4:08 p.m. Saturday afternoon February 1, 2020 at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage where she was admitted on Tuesday evening January 25th after suffering a fractured hip. Mrs. Massey was 86.

Her pastor Bro. Jimmy Gregory assisted by her former pastor Bro. Tim Miles, officiated at the 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon February 4th funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed beside her husband in the Garden of Peace at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Born Mary Amandaleen Petty in the Defeated Creek Community on July 28, 1933, she was the only child of Defeated Creek Community farmer and veterinarian Johnny Floyd Petty who died at the age of 74 on June 11, 1973 and Bertha Robbie Williams Petty who died at the age of 93 on January 13, 1994.

She was preceded in death by a foster brother, James Douglas Duncan who died July 29, 1996 at the age of 74.

Mrs. Massey was a 1951 graduate of Smith County High School, attended Belmont University and graduated with a bachelors degree in education from Tennessee Polytechnic Institute in Cookeville (now Tennessee Technological University).

At the home of the late R.D. Brooks in Carthage on November 28, 1953, she was united in marriage to Halls Hill Community native and former classmate David Thomas Massey who preceded her in death at the age of 68 on July 7, 2002.

She was retired from the Smith County School System with thirty four years of commitment to the education of the youth of our county. She was assigned for thirteen years to the former Cox-Davis Elementary School at Riddleton and completed her career with twenty one years of teaching at the Defeated Creek Elementary School.

In 1988 she was selected by her peers as the Smith County Teacher of the Year.

Mrs. Massey was a member of the Peyton Creek Baptist Church in the Monoville Community where she served as church treasurer and Sunday school teacher.

Surviving is her only child, a daughter, Stephanie Massey Johnson and husband Steve of the Tanglewood Community and their two children, Lauren Johnson and Adam Johnson both of Cookeville.

The Massey family has requested memorials to either the Peyton Creek Baptist Church or the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home.

