OBIT: Mr. Frankie Albritton

Mr. Frankie Albritton, age 64, of Kempville, died Friday, February 7. He is survived by: children, Sonya Thrower of Gladdice, Tara Gentry and husband Matt of Elmwood, Cody Albritton of Kempville; mother of children, Sherry Albritton of Kempville; 5 grandchildren, Jacob Butler, Brenden Thrower, Dazey Thrower, Bryson Gentry, Brandy Gentry; devoted friend, Elizabeth Irwin of Portland; siblings, Debra Green of South Carthage, Shirley Martin and husband Johnny of Defeated Creek, Shelby Shehane and husband Allen of Tanglewood, Crissy Yarbrough and husband Nolen of Maggart, Ricky Albritton and wife Lynn of Kempville, Donald Albritton and wife Anna of Brush Creek.

Graveside Service and Interment will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, February 9, at Dixon Springs Cemetery at 3:00 PM. Eld. James “Pee Wee” Massey will officiate. Serving as pallbearers are: Ricky Albritton, Donald Albritton, Cody Albritton, Brenden Thrower, Jacob Butler, Bryson Gentry, Brady Gentry.

Visitation at the gravesite only following services.

The family has requested memorials to the Albritton Family Funeral Fund.

Sanderson of Carthage