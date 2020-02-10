OBIT: Mr. Michael McKinley

Mr. Michael McKinley, age 70, of Carthage was pronounced dead on arrival on Saturday evening February 8, 2020 at 6:20 p.m. at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E.R. in Carthage after being found deceased at his Ward Avenue home. Death appeared to be from natural causes.

Mr. McKinley is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his daughter Hope McKinley and his son Michael Scott McKinley were scheduled to make funeral arrangements at 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon February 11th.

Mr. McKinley was the son of longtime Carthage City Councilman Jim McKinley and Bettie McKinley and was the brother of longtime Town of Carthage clerk, Brenda McKinley.

The complete obit will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE