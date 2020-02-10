OBIT: Mrs. Catherine High

Longtime Carthage resident, Mrs. Catherine High, died at the age of 93 at the Summit Medical Center in Hermitage surrounded by family and friends. She was pronounced deceased at 4:21 p.m. Saturday afternoon February 8, 2020.

Mrs. High is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her cousin and caregiver, Loretta Valentine Hogan was to make arrangements on Tuesday morning February 11th at 10 a.m.

Mrs. High, lovingly known as Cacky, was the wife of the late Clint Wallace High, Jr. and the mother of the late David Wallace High.

The complete obit will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE