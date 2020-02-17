OBIT: Mr. Junior Winfree

Mr. Junior Winfree

Mr. Jr. Winfree, age 77, of Plunketts Creek died Sunday afternoon, February 16 at Quality Care in Lebanon. He is survived by: wife, Cornelia Winfree; 2 children, Bruce Winfree and wife Lori of Plunketts Creek, Jan Dennis and husband Smiley of Watervale; 2 sisters, Jean Craig of Rome, Becky Underhill and husband Paul of Mt. Juliet; 2 brothers, Charles Winfree of Lebanon, Bobby Winfree and wife Peggy of Flat Rock; 3 grandchildren, Tyler Winfree, Blake Winfree, Jayden Dennis.

Mr. Winfree is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Wednesday afternoon, February 19, at 3:00 PM. Eld. Heath Dodson and Eld. Jackie Kemp will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Tim Lankford, Shane Lankford, Kevin Lankford, Richard Lee Watson, Janssen Watson, Steve Craig, Chris Bennett, Joey Winfree, Jayden Dennis, Tyler Winfree, Blake Winfree.

Visitation will begin on Tuesday afternoon from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Wednesday from 12:00 Noon until service time at 3:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to Knob Spring Missionary Baptist Church.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE