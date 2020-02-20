OBIT: Ms. Susan Bavuso

Ms. Susan Bavuso, age 58, of Brush Creek died Tuesday evening, February 18, at Riverview Regional in Carthage. She is survived by: daughters, Annette Rauch and husband Jason of West Columbia, SC, Valerie Kennedy and fiance’ Aaron DePury of Pensacola, FL; granddaughter, Vera Rauch; sister, Anne Nelson and husband Rick of Pensacola, FL; significant other, Warren Paulsen of Brush Creek.

Ms. Bavuso will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services . Interment in the Fort. Barrancas Military Cemetery in Pensacola, Florida.

