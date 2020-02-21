OBIT:Mr. Ronnie (One Pound) Brown

Mr. Ronnie (One Pound) Brown, age 65 of Horseshoe Bend, died Thursday morning, February 20 at TriStar Hendersonville. He is survived by: 2 children, Chasity Brown of Lebanon, Shane Brown and fiance’ Camelia of Horseshoe Bend; 3 brothers, Jimmy Brown and wife Betty of Horseshoe Bend, Ricky Brown of Horseshoe Bend, (Bubba) Chris Brown of Fayetteville; 6 grandchildren, Megan Seymore and husband Kyle, Triston Hood, Jonah Brown, Elijah Brown, Hayden Washer, Justin Brown; 1 great-grandchild.

Mr. Brown is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, February 23, at 1:00 PM. Bro. Jimmy Green and Bro. Claude Henley will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as active pallbearers are: Shane Fuson, Stephen Brown, Joe Owens, Shawn Eastes, Daniel Shaw, Matthew Grisham; Honorary pallbearers are: Tony Grisham and Jeff Kemp.

Visitation will begin on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until 8:00 PM and on Sunday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

