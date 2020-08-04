CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS INCREASE

Coronavirus cases in Smith County continue to steadily increase. (As of Sunday, August 2)The number of cases listed as confirmed and probable were 361, positive tests were at 435, negative tests were at 3,090, active cases was at 164, 194 people have recovered and there have been three deaths recorded. Compared to a week ago, all numbers besides deaths have increased. The numbers from one week prior (as of Sunday, July 26), the number of confirmed and probable cases are at 285, positive tests is at 315, negative tests is at 2,739, active cases is at 140, those recovered is at 143 and deaths are at two. On one positive note, many may recognize, the number of individuals who have recovered increased from 143 last to 194 this week.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!