STUDENTS BACK TO SCHOOL FOR REAL

After an extended layoff students are back to school this week in-person. With COVID-19 numbers increasing, some school board members wanted to begin the school year with remote learning; however two motions which would have delayed in-person attendance in two separate special called meetings ended in deadlock four-to-four votes which meant both motions failed. Still, it will not be a traditional return to school as in years past. Students are expected to return on staggered terms. The most recent deadlock school board vote came Monday night before a crowd of concerned parents held in the gymnasium at Smith County Middle School.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS CARTHAGE COURIER!