VOTERS HEAD TO THE POLLS

Residents will be casting their ballots on Thursday (August 6). The election includes a County General Election, South Carthage Election and State Primary Election. Here’s the races and candidates: County offices: Incumbent Road Superintendent Steve Coble is being challenged by Michael Anthony Kemp. Assessor of Property Terry Collins is running unopposed. District offices: In the race for Fifteenth Judicial District Circuit Court Judge Division II, Republican Michael Collins and Independent candidate Branden Bellar are seeking the unexpired term of retired Judge John Wootten. Fifteenth Judicial District Public Defender Shelley Thompson Gardner is running unopposed for an unexpired term. County Commission seats Four unexpired county commission seats are up for election. In District 1 (Defeated, Pleasant Shade, Difficult), Shannon W. Greene (who was appointed by commissioners to fill the seat until this election) and Helen Vose qualified to run for the race. In District 5 (Gordonsville), Eddie Stout (who was appointed by commissioners to fill the seat until this election) was the only person to qualify for the race. In District 6 (Carthage), Roger Mackey Duke (who was appointed by commissioners to fill the seat until this election) was the only person to qualify for the race. In District 8 (Elmwood, Chestnut Mound), no candidates qualified. School board seats: Four (four-year), school board seats will be filled. Only one candidate in each district qualified. In District 1 (Defeated), Mark Jones qualified. The seat had been held by Robin Moore who did not seek re-election. In District 2 (Tanglewood), incumbent David Apple qualified. In District 5 (Gordonsville), incumbent Tommy Manning qualified. In District 7 (South Carthage), Randy Glover qualified. The seat has been held by School Board Chairman Brian Smith who did not seek re-election. South Carthage City Election: There will also be an election in South Carthage on August 6 with two alderman seats up for election. Incumbent, Christy Thackxton Grisham was the only person to qualify in Ward II. No candidate qualified for the Ward I race. Residents will also vote in a sales tax referendum which, if approved, would increase the cities sales tax rate from 2 percent to 2.75 percent. State representative: The August 6 election includes Democratic primaries for state and national offices. For the District 40 Tennessee House of Representative seat, incumbent Terri Lynn Weaver is running unopposed for the Republican nomination. Representative Weaver will face Patrick (Paddy) Sizemore, an Independent candidate, in November. Weaver is a resident of the Lancaster community and Sizemore resides in South Carthage. U.S. Senate: Cages Bend (Smith County) resident Jon Henry qualified to run as a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate. Henry is one of 15 candidates seeking the Republican nomination. Five candidates qualified for the Democratic nomination including Marquita Bradshaw, Gary G. Davis, Robin Kimbrough, James Mackler and Mark Pickrell. U.S. House of Representatives: Incumbent Congressman John Rose was the only candidate to qualify for the Republican nomination. Christopher Martin Finley qualified for the Democratic nomination. (Christopher B. Monday qualified as an Independent candidate. Independent candidates will not run until the November election.) MORE ON THE ELECTION IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!