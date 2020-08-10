Obit – Mr. Leon Hammond

Mr. Leon Hammond, age 85, of Carthage, TN, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020.



Mr. Hammond was born April 4, 1935 in Newnan, GA, a son of the late King David Hammond and Ozella Hammond. He was also preceded in death by wife and mother of his children; Blondell Helton Hammond, wife; Janice Hammond, and siblings; Maylene Story, Leitus Hammond, Mary Story, and Colon Hammond.



Mr. Hammond served his country during the Korean War for four years in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Kula Gulf. He worked for Bonnell Aluminum for 41 years until his retirement. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, Gordonsville. Mr. Hammond loved his family and his church. He was a very generous man and a true Christian. He also loved fishing and sports, especially UGA Football and the Atlanta Braves.



Mr. Hammond is survived by three children; Tim (Jan) Hammond of Clarksville, TN, Bonita (Larry) Watson of Gordonsville, TN, and Chris (Sonja) Hammond of Carthage, TN. Grandchildren; Bryan Watson, Chad (Katherine) Watson, Max (Neha) Hammond, and Chelsey Hammond. Great-grandchildren; Sophie Watson, Kaybree Denney, Samson Watson, Beau Watson, Whitley Denney, Kaden Hammond, and Leo Watson. Step-children; Karen (Troy) Clariday and Jennifer (Joe) Pearson. Step-grandchildren; Kaitlyn Coleman, Lyndsey Clariday, and Ashley Pearson. Sister; Kathy Turnipseed of Carthage, TN.



Funeral Services for Mr. Hammond are scheduled to be conducted from the First Baptist Church, Gordonsville on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 12PM with Bro. Ryan Rogers officiating and David Haynes delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.



Visitation with the Hammond Family will be held at First Baptist Church, Gordonsville on Saturday from 10AM until service time at 12PM.



The family requests memorials be made to First Baptist Church, Gordonsville.

Bass of Gordonsville