COLLINS WINS JUDGESHIP

Smith County General Sessions Judge Michael Collins will become the new Fifteenth Judicial District Division II judge. Collins will fill the unexpired term of former Judge John Wootten, who retired as of January 1. The Carthage resident and Republican candidate defeated Independent candidate, Gordonsville resident and attorney for Smith County Branden Bellar. District-wide, Collins received 21,205 votes to Bellar’s 13,700. The Fifteenth Judicial District includes Smith, Wilson, Jackson, Macon and Trousdale counties. Bellar carried Smith County 2,188 votes to Collins’ 2,123. Collins carried Wilson, Jackson and Macon counties. Bellar carried Trousdale County.

