COVID CASES UP AT LOCAL FACILITY

The number of COVID cases at Smith County Health and Rehabilitation has increased significantly, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. COVID cases among residents increased to 39 (Friday, August 7), according to state health department listings. That number is up from 27 reported the previous week. Also, the number of staff members testing positive for COVID increased to 23 (Friday, August 7) from 10, according to state health department listings. The number of deaths increased from one to four during the same period. The state lists the facility as housing 84 patients. Four weeks ago, the state health department reported 17 patients and 10 staff members tested positive for COVID. It was the first time any staff members or residents had tested positive at the facility.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!