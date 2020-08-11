GRAND JURY INDICMENTS

Indictments returned by the grand jury include: William D. Hodge, 19, Carthage—burglary of auto, theft under $1,000, burglary of auto, theft under $1,000, burglary of auto, theft under $1,000. Jeremy Marshawn Davis Jr., 19, Carthage—possession of schedule VI drug marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Brian Lee Johnson, 41, Brush Creek—burglary other than habitation, theft under $1,000. William D. Hodge, 19, Carthage—burglary, theft under $1,000. Brian Lee Johnson, 41, Carthage—domestic assault. Brian Lee Johnson, 41, Carthage—burglary of auto, theft under $1,000, burglary of auto, theft under $1,000, burglary of auto, theft under $1,000. Richard Spencer Raby, 35, Gordonsville—violation of registration law, driving with license revoked. Christopher Dale Hendrixson, 52, Cookeville—failure to show proof of insurance, failure to maintain control. Ashley Fitts, 32, Brush Creek, theft under $1,000. Ashley M. Armistead, 32, Brush Creek—possession of schedule IV drug Klonopin. Kathleen Irene Guzman, 64, simple possession of schedule IV drug Lorazepam, failure to dim highbeam headlights. Tyler J. Mallory, 20, Carthage—possession of schedule VI drug marijuana. Judy K. Young, 57, Hartsville—harassment. Jeffrey Bullington, 58, Brush Creek—violation of registration law, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to exercise due care, failure to give immediate notice of accident. Sean P. Patterson, 20, Pleasant Shade—aggravated domestic assault. Cynthia Renee Simmons, 55, Gordonsville—driving under the influence first offense, failure to show proof of insurance, failure to maintain control. Steven G. Brown, 30, Carthage—possession of drug paraphernalia. Keshan Marquese Davis, 24, Elmwood—driving with license suspended, window tint violation, failure to show proof of insurance. Cynthia Renee Cyr, 59, Dowelltown—driving on suspended license second offense. Frankie N. Bowman, 26, Carthage—possession of schedule II drug methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Frankie N. Bowman, 26, Carthage—improper display of registration, simple possession of schedule III drug Buprenorphine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Robert M. Randolph Jr., 63, Cookeville—simple possession of schedule II drug Hydrocodone, simple possession of schedule VI drug marijuana. Nicholas Alan Howard, 31, Carthage—violation of light law, simple possession of schedule IV drug Alprazolam. Edward Lee Rollins, 34, Baxter—driving on suspended license second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia. Robert William Howard, 37, Elmwood—possession of schedule II drug methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Wesley S. Kemp, 42, Lebanon—driving under the influence first offense, reckless endangerment. A total 19 indictments were sealed.