Obit – Mrs. Janice Bane

Mrs. Janice Bane, age 67 of South Carthage, died Friday evening, August 21. She is survived by: daughter, Tina Glover and husband Jeff of Pea Ridge; son, Clay Bane of South Carthage; brother, Bro. Larry Meadows and wife Vickie of Carthage; 7 grandchildren, Jared Glover, Jessica Hale and husband Aaron, Jacob Bane, Joshua Bane, Jade Bane, Wolf Bane, Tristin Bane; 8 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Bane is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Tuesday afternoon, August 25 at 1:00 PM. Bro. Roger Grisham will officiate. Interment in the Prosperity Cemetery in the Prosperity Community.

Visitation on Tuesday only from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

Sanderson of Carthage