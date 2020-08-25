DRUG STORE BURGLARY

Carthage police suspect more than one person was involved in a burglary which occurred at Hackett’s Discount Pharmacy. Employees arrived Thursday morning around 7:30 a.m. to prepare to open for the business day, discovering the burglary. A hole had been cut in the back wall of the drug store to gain entrance into the business. Both an undisclosed amount of medications and money were reported taken from the store. Also, damage was reported both inside and outside of the business. Multiple agencies are investigating the burglary.

