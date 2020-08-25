PILOT ARMED ROBBERY

The investigation into the armed robbery of the Pilot Travel Center in Gordonsville continues. Around 3:10 a.m., Tuesday (August 18), a lone African-American male entered the store through a back door, went behind the counter, pulled a gun on two employees and demanded they open the cash register drawers. After retrieving money from two cash registers, the suspect exited the building through the back door and got into a silver Ford Focus with two other African-American males inside. The vehicle was parked at the side of the store. The vehicle is believed to have exited the store’s parking lot onto Highway 53 and got on Interstate 40 west bound. There were two employees and a customer in the store when the robbery took place. A witness reported seeing two, slim African-American males outside the Pilot “pacing back and forth”. One of the individuals is described as having dreadlocks and shorts below his knees. Both male subjects had on tank-tops. The male subject which entered the store had on a white T-shirt and was wearing a medical mask.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!