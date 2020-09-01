GIBBS SEEKS RE-ELECTION

Gordonsville Mayor James Milton (Duck) Gibbs announces his candidacy for re-election as mayor of Gordonsville. “I, James Milton (Duck) Gibbs, am a candidate for re-election as the mayor of the town of Gordonsville. During my previous tenure as your mayor, we have: •Paved most city streets and worked with TDOT to have the state streets within the city limits improved; •Expanded sewer service and updated equipment through the use of state and federal loans and grants; •Worked with our council, planning and zoning boards to ensure planned growth in the town with minimal cost and inconvenience to our citizens; •Constructed a new fire hall; •Increased police personnel and equipment; •Purchased a new sanitation truck and increased personnel for increased efficiency and safety; and •Maintained a balanced budget and emergency fund without an increase in any new city taxes. As your mayor, I have strived to maintain a sound fiscal policy for the town while serving the citizens in a fair and responsible manner. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, I will not be campaigning door to door. I would appreciate your vote in the November election.