THEFT SPREE

Law enforcement authorities are keeping a particularly close watch on businesses as night falls. This comes after an unusual crime spree where an armed robbery and three burglaries occurred in less than a week. What may have triggered the crime wave has police guessing. The thefts took place between August 18 and August 23. Some speculate the thefts occurred because it was the end of month and culprits were running short on cash. There’s also a theory that unemployment checks some were receiving because of the COVID-19 pandemic had stopped.

