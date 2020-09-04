Obit – Mr. Epp Banks Jr

Retired Prestonsburg, Kentucky businessman Mr. Epp Banks Jr., died peacefully at the Barton House in Nashville where he was making his home while suffering from dementia. He was pronounced deceased at 11:55 p.m. Monday night, August 31, 2020, at the age of 75.

Graveside services and interment were conducted from the Davidson Memorial Gardens in Ivel, Kentucky at 2 p.m. E. S. T. on Friday afternoon, September 4th.

One of five children, he was son of the late Epp Banks Sr., who died at the age of 61 on January 9, 1972, and Verdie Carr Banks Sammons, who died at the age of 71 on February 14, 1992, and was born Epp Banks Jr. in Lancer in Floyd, County Kentucky on December 4, 1944.

A brother, Hugh Sammons, preceded him in death on February 17, 2019 at the age of 60.

Mr. Banks was a 1963 graduate of Prestonsburg High School and graduated in Winchester, Kentucky with a degree in H.V.A.C. installation and repair systems.

He was the owner and operator of Epp Banks Heat and Air in Prestonsburg until his retirement in 2005.

He was also a building contractor and owned several commercial buildings in and around Prestonsburg.

Mr. Banks was a longtime member of the Oddfellows.

Surviving are his two daughters, Theresa Storie and husband, Bobby, of the Riddleton community, Melissa Conn and husband, Greg, of London, Kentucky; two granddaughters, Madalyn and Molly Storie, also of the Riddleton community; two sisters, Wanda June Lowe and husband, Jerry, of Prestonsburg, Joan Spaulding and husband, Bobby, of Harrodsburg, KY; brother, Sol Sammons Jr., of Prestonsburg.

