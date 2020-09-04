Obit – Mrs. Georgia T. Blair

Mrs. Georgia T. Blair, age 85, passed away on September 3, 2020 at Smith County Health and Rehabilitation in Carthage, Tennessee.



Born Georgia T. Wills on January 12, 1935 in Sykes, TN, to Johnny (Jack) Hatton Wills, who died on September 21, 1969 at the age of 65, and Altie Mai Webster Wills, who died on October 12, 1943 at the age of 37.



She was also preceded in death by brothers L. D. Wills, Thomas Franklin Wills, Douglas MacArthur Wills; sisters Dora Maude Daughtery, Bertha Mai Hunt, Margaret Louise Wills, Wanda Lavon Bluhm, Tillie Katherine Brunotts; granddaughter Tara Lee Blair; father-in-law, Chester Lee Blair and mother-in-law, Sarah Tabitha Davis Blair.



She married Hollis Beasley Blair on November 28, 1952. She was a member of Union Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church and later the Gordonsville United Methodist Church. She was President of the Gordonsville United Methodist Women, a youth Sunday School teacher and a member of the choir for many years.



She attended Gordonsville High School and was employed by Mixon Key Motor Company and Gordonsville Shop Rite prior to establishing and operating Mrs. Georgia’s Daycare which she operated for 40 years until her retirement.



Mrs. Blair is survived by her husband of 67 years, Hollis Blair of Gordonsville, TN. Four children: Debra (Bob) Fitzpatrick of Aiken, SC, Katheryn (Windell) Crisler of Huntsville, AL, Tammy (Steve) Gurtz of Columbus, OH, and Scott (Angel) Blair of Gordonsville, TN. Seven grandchildren: Jeremy (Lisa) McKinney, Jennifer (Ken) Fitzpatrick Brewster, Stephanie (Billy) Fitzpatrick Hout, Megan (Tyler) Crisler Holloway, Jana (Anthony Gibbs) Blair, Justin Gurtz, and Patrick Gurtz. Two step-grandchildren: Brandi (Brian) Bingham McKinney, Chelsea (Dustin) Bane Angel. Eleven great-grandchildren, two step-great grandchildren, and one step-great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by one sister, Johnnie Sue Hogin of Gallatin, TN, and many nieces and nephews.



Graveside Services and Interment for Mrs. Blair are scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 3PM with Bro. Floyd Massey and Bro. Dickie Johnson officiating.



The Family will gather at the cemetery just prior to the 3PM graveside.



Pallbearers: Jeremy McKinney, Justin Gurtz, Patrick Gurtz, Jacob Collier, Michael Wills and Wade Bluhm. Honorary pallbearers will be former children from Mrs. Georgia’s Daycare.



The Blair family requests that memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Gordonsville United Methodist Church.