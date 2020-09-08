FESTIVAL ON SCHEDULE

Event takes place this month

One of the county’s signature events, the William Walton Harvest Festival, will be taking place this month. The event will be held in downtown Carthage from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday, September 26. The day will feature live entertainment, youth and adult activities, as well as food, crafts and art vendors. Vendor application deadline is September 22. The annual event is held in honor of William Walton, Revolutionary War soldier who served in the Seventh Regiment of the Continental Line of North Carolina. Following the Revolutionary War, Walton received a land grant at the confluence of the Caney Fork and Cumberland rivers. Walton sold 50 acres to form the town of Carthage. The settler is responsible for Walton Road, a route taken by earlier settlers to this area. (Look for specific details of activities, etc. upcoming.)