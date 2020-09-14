Obit – Mrs. Cindy Maxwell Givens-Harris

Mrs. Cindy Maxwell Givens-Harris, of the Gladeville community in Wilson County, died at the age of 64 at 9:37 a.m. Saturday morning, September 12, 2020, with her family by her side.

Bro. Brad Holliman will officiate at the 6 p.m. memorial services which will be conducted Wednesday evening, September 16th, from the Gladeville United Methodist Church, 8770 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Mt. Juliet 37122.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday at the church from 2 p.m. until the memorial services at 6 p.m. All attendees are requested to wear masks.

Born Cynthia Leigh Maxwell at Fort Gordon, Georgia on September 6, 1956, she was the only daughter of four children born to the late Robert Carson Maxwell, who died November 28, 2008 at the age of 76, and Dorthie Ellen “Judy” Brown Maxwell, who died June 18, 2015 at the age of 83.

Mrs. Harris was a 1974 graduate of Smith County High School where she majored in science, mathematics and home economics and was a member of the Future Homemakers of America all four years, served as the reporter her sophomore year, secretary her junior year and also her junior year was awarded the State Degree.

Her senior year she was voted most courteous by her class members, was paper editor of the “Black & Gold” school paper, was an outstanding member of the “Lady Owls” basketball squad, having played all four years, was a member of the student council her freshman and sophomore years, class secretary her junior year and class treasurer her senior year, was a member of the “C” club, and all four years was a member of the Pep club, was homecoming attendant her junior year and was a member of the junior play cast.

She continued her education and graduated from Tennessee Technological University with a degree in education and continued on to obtain a Masters in Special Education.

Education of children was her passion and she was awarded “Teacher of the Year” on numerous occasions. She taught in both the Smith and Wilson County School systems for over forty years and retired in 2018.

Mrs. Harris was united in marriage to Randy Harris on December 12, 2011 to whom she had known for over thirty years, both finally finding the loves of their life. She was deeply loved by the Harris family.

Mrs. Harris had a great love for teaching and was enjoying retirement, traveling, working on and around the home and with her plants in the yard and spending time with her grandchildren who lovingly called her “Grams” and “Nana” and she will be dearly missed, not only by them but all her family and numerous fellow educators and all those who called her their friend.

She adored all her family and instilled in them strong values and work ethics that have served all of them well and was happiest spending time with them and her school children.

Mrs. Harris was a member of the Gladeville United Methodist Church.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of almost nine years, are daughter, Katheryn Rose and husband, Dusten, of Austin, Texas, son, Jared Givens and fiancée, Katie Lee, of Gladeville; grandchild, Addilyn Grace; three brothers, Russell Maxwell and wife, Cindy, of Gladeville, John Maxwell and wife, Barbara Turner Maxwell, of Carthage, Daniel Maxwell and wife, Kristi, also of Gladeville; step-sons, Ty Harris and wife, Sarah, of Bradenton, Florida, Ryan Harris and wife, Faith, of Nashville; step-grandchildren, Daisy, Pippa and Tessa Harris; near daughter, Kellie Eakes, and children, Karleigh, Kelseigh and Lily; nieces, Anna Maxwell Tongate, Sarah and Morgan Maxwell; nephews, Jacob and Connor Maxwell.

The Harris family requests memorials be made to Historic Granville, P.O. Box 26, Granville, TN 38564.

LIGON & BOBO of LEBANON