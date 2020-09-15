COBLE INURED IN HOME INCIDENT

Smith County Road Superintendent Steve Coble was hospitalized following a fall at his residence Friday morning. Coble, who was re-elected to his fourth term last month, was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. “The family is asking for prayers,” an employee with the highway department said Monday morning.

The employee did not want to comment further without speaking with the family.

