Obit – Ms. Evelyn Overstreet Tisdale

Ms. Evelyn Overstreet Tisdale, age 80, of Gordonsville, TN, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Ms. Tisdale was born April 18, 1940 in the Devil’s Garden Community of Lancaster, TN, a daughter of the late Robert Cooper Overstreet and Winnie Bennett Overstreet. She was a 1958 graduate of Gordonsville High School. Evelyn worked as a hairdresser for many years.

Ms. Tisdale is survived by Sons; Jimmy (Renee) Tisdale of Carthage, TN, and Tommy Tisdale of Bowlings Branch, TN. Brother; Robert Glenn (Sandra) Overstreet of Bowlings Branch, TN. Grandchildren; Jackie (Kevin) Bennett and Brandy (Douglas Hodge) Tisdale. Great-Grandchildren; Rook Rackley, Dixie Ramsey, and Dalton Bennett.

Graveside Services and Interment for Ms. Tisdale are scheduled to be conducted at the Bennett Cemetery in Lancaster, TN, on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2PM with Bro. Bill Cowan officiating.

Family and friends will gather just prior to the graveside services.

