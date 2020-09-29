METH, COCAINE, MARIJUANA LOCATED

A Brush Creek man faces multiple charges after being found in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana during an investigation conducted by a sheriff’s department K-9 officer. During a traffic stop, the driver of a vehicle was discovered with a knife in a holster around his ankle.

John Thomas Fitzgerald, 48, Brush Creek, was charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale, simple possession, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule VI drug marijuana. Bond for Fitzgerald was set at $50,000.

