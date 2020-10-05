Obit – Mrs. Joyce Parkerson

Mrs. Joyce Parkerson, age 81, of the Lancaster Community died shortly after arrival at 2:26 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at the St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital from apparent heart failure.

Her pastor, Pastor Seth London, officiated at the Sunday afternoon October 4th funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Following the 1 p.m. funeral services burial was in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

One of two daughters and a son of the late Frank Roy Rollins who died May 1, 2004 and Willie Forrest Preston Rollins who died March 6, 2008 at the age of 87, she was born Joyce Odean Rollins in the Hickman Creek Community on July 21, 1939.

She was preceded in death by her only brother, Frank Larry Rollins who died at the age of 77 on August 31, 2020 by a brother-in-law, Kenneth Williams who died at the age of 83 on November 8, 2019 and by a nephew, Frankie Rollins who died at the age of 20 on June 4, 1990.

She was united in marriage to Billy James Parkerson on July 15, 1959 at the Carthage Water Plant by plant operator and church pastor Rev. Billy Patterson on Mr. Patterson’s lunch hour.

Mrs. Parkerson was saved in 1963 at the Lancaster Hill Church of God and the rest of her time on earth had devoted her life to God and had been an example to all who knew her and her dedication to her God, her family and her church family.

If ever a Godly woman walked on the face of the earth, Mrs. Parkerson exemplified that woman.

Mrs. Parkerson was a former employee of the Carthage Shirt Corporation and in 2004 retired from Hartman Luggage in Lebanon.

She and Bro. Billy loved fish and enjoyed their Friday night dates to the Rose Garden for their fish night and traveling to the Sunset Restaurant in Lebanon for fish and where their granddaughter is a server.

Mrs. Parkerson was a dedicated member of the Carthage Church of God in South Carthage.

Surviving in addition to her husband, Bro. Billy of over sixty one years, is their loving daughter, Jolonda Parkerson Swafford of Lebanon and friend, Kevin Cassetty of Red Boiling Springs; granddaughter, Carla Moore of Lebanon; grandson, Clifton Swafford also of Lebanon; three great-grandchildren, Jayden Moore, Tyelar Swafford and Elijah Manning; sister, Erma Rollins Williams of the Hickman Community.

