HALLOWEEN: WHAT’S ON

Halloween will be celebrated a little differently for some this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While some parents may choose to alter or cancel their child’s annual trick-or-treating plans because of the pandemic, residents can expect a number of ghosts and goblins both young and old to be out and about despite the pandemic. The highly popular Jeepers Creepers Trunk-or-Treat event which is held each year on Main Street in downtown Carthage is still scheduled. The event will take place from 5-7 p.m. Hundreds of youth and adults attend the event. The Smith County Chamber of Commerce helps in organizing the event. As a safety precaution, organizers are encouraging those who plan to hand out candy to distribute it by means of a chute in an effort to social distance.

Some residents have decorated PVC pipe for safety precautions. The candy is slid down the pipe into the trick-or-treater’s bag. Organizers are also encouraging masks or facial coverings for the event. There will be music and special lighting at the historic courthouse. Meanwhile, plans for another popular event have been canceled for this year. Organizers of the annual Gordonsville Halloween Bash have opted not to hold the event this year. The event is traditionally held on Main Street on Halloween night. While the annual event will not be taking place, organizers say residents, organizations and others are expected to be handing out candy on Main Street. Organizers posted the following note on its website: “The Gordonsville Halloween Bash committee has decided not to host an organized event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, there are several organizations and residents that plan to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters Halloween night on Main Street. The Gordonsville Halloween Bash plans to be back in 2021, bigger and better than ever! The committee wishes you well and hopes everyone has a safe and happy Halloween!” The annual event is a collaboration between businesses, organizations and the city. Last year, a section of Main Street was shut down for the event. Another popular event has also been canceled. The annual haunted house, a fund-raiser for the Gordonsville baseball, team will not take place.