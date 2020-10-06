HOTEL WALTON, OTHER DEVELOPMENTS OPEN ON MAIN STREET

To most local residents the downtown hotel in Carthage is referred to as the “Walton Hotel”. Take a closer look skyward at the hotel’s roof top sign. The letters spell out “Hotel Walton”. Sometimes a name can mean everything. The “Walton Hotel” has an everyday vibe, whereas “Hotel Walton” relates prominence. Though it may be decades old, the later name more accurately describes the historic hotel. It’s stately decorated upstairs guest rooms are spotless. John Leftwich Jr., current owner of the hotel, credits previous owner C.D. Digger Poindexter for restoring the hotel’s elegance.

After purchasing the hotel building several years ago, Poindexter completely renovated the historic hotel. Earlier this year, Leftwich purchased the hotel looking to capitalize on a resurging downtown Carthage which has recently become home to a number of unique and innovative businesses. In addition to providing hotel accommodations to travelers and tourists, Leftwich was looking to establish businesses in three rental parcels connected to the property. Parcels include two attached storefronts and a kitchen/dining hall located at the rear of the hotel.

