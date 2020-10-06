STATE CHAMP X2

Six Under Par Performance Separates Linder In Tennessee Small Class Title Chase

An impressive two-day performance in the 2020 TSSAA (Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association) Small Class Girls State Tournament resulted in Gordonsville High sophomore Sophie Linder claiming the individual title in back-to-back seasons as she was also the 2019 champion. Linder held off the Summertown High, who would take home the team title, duo of Karlie Campbell and Lanie Campbell.

The repeat champion also pulled away from Adamsville High’s Karson Adkins who she was tied with after round one of the championship last Tuesday at WillowBrook Golf Club in Manchester. The nationally ranked amateur took charge during the second round of the tournament last Wednesday — claiming first place with a five stroke advantage. Linder shot six under par including five under 67 on the final day to claim the title.

