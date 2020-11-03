ELECTION 2020 – RECORD NUMBER EARLY VOTE

(For local election results from Tuesday's election, residents can check the Courier website for a link to the Smith County Election Commission's website which posts results as they become available.)

Early voting has become increasingly popular. A total 6,495 county residents voted before Tuesday’s presidential election. During the last presidential election, held in November of 2016, 4,756 residents voted early in the election. Comparatively speaking, 7,495 total votes were cast in the county during the last presidential election. Early voting began Wednesday, October 14, and ended Thursday, October 29. The largest in-person turnout came on Friday, October 16 when 734 residents voted early at the Smith County Election Commission office.

