VETERANS DAY PARADE, CEREMONY SUNDAY

The annual Smith County Veterans Day parade and ceremony is set for Sunday. The event is held each year in downtown Carthage and is organized by American Legion Post 57. The parade begins at 2 p.m. at Carmack Avenue and continues along Main Street to the historic courthouse where a ceremony is held. Major General Tommy Baker will be guest speaker at the courthouse ceremony. Officials are encouraging those planning to attend the parade and ceremony to follow Center For Disease Control (CDC) guidelines such as social distancing and wearing facial coverings.

Lineup for the parade begins at 1 p.m. at Powell and Meadow’s Insurance Company. Several veterans, as well as scouts and others participate in the annual parade. All veterans are welcome to participate in the parade and ceremony.

Also, American Legion Post 57 will hold it’s annual Poppy Drive on November 6-7 at the following locations—Carthage Sav-Way, Gordonsville Shop Rite, Carthage Walmart and Gordonsville Keystop.