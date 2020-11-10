Obit – Mrs. Estelle Bennett Adams

Mrs. Estelle Bennett Adams, age 87, of Gordonsville, TN, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Mrs. Adams was born September 7, 1933 in Hickman, TN, a daughter of the late Grover Cleveland Bennett and Johnnie Bennett. She was also preceded in death by granddaughter; Toni Lynette Jones, Siblings; Glen Bennett, David Lee Bennett, and Larry Bennett, and Son-in-Law; Billy Craddock. She attended Gordonsville High School and was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Lebanon, TN, and attended the Gordonsville Nazarene Church. She retired from Texas Boot after 35 years.

Mrs. Adams is survived by Children; Deborah (Henry Burnett) McIlvain of Gordonsville, TN, Sandra Craddock of Lebanon, TN, and Ricky Joe (Brenda) Adams of Lebanon, TN. Best friend and adopted child; Carolyn Young. Siblings; Cleveland (Violet) Bennett of Carthage, TN, Geraldine Bennett and friend, Linda Ascencio of Gordonsville, TN, and Judy McGowan of Carthage, TN. Grandchildren; Barry (Amanda) Craddock, Melinda (Jerromy Brooks) Craddock, Corey Adams, Williams (Amy) Jones. Great-grandchildren; Abigail, Lillian, Olivia, Terrell, Billy Drake, David, Kayla, Dalton, Cyndy, and Justin.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Adams are scheduled to be conducted at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Wednesday, November 11, 2O20 at 2PM with Bro. Shane Smith and Bro. Gary Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Wednesday from 10AM until service time at 2PM.

The Family requests masks be worn and social distancing guidelines be observed if visiting the funeral home.

