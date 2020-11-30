Obit – Mrs. Betty Sue Bingham

Mrs. Betty Sue Bingham, age 79, of Gordonsville, died Tuesday morning, November 24 at Saint Thomas West in Nashville. She is survived by: children, Toni Pippin of Gordonsville, Deanna Gannon and husband Frank of Biloxi, MS, David Bingham of Gordonsville, Sandi Crosby of Aurora, IN; siblings, Robert “Pork Chop” Herbstreet of Chestnut Mound, Bev Simpson and husband Don of Aurora, IN; 3 grandchildren, Frank Gannon Jr, Rickie Pippin, David Gannon Sr.; 4 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Bingham will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services and a Celebration of Life will be conducted at their home in Gordonsville on Saturday, November 28 at 3:00 PM.

Sanderson Funeral Home