Obit – Mrs. Teresa Thompson Williams

Mrs. Teresa Thompson Williams, age 54 of Carthage, died Wednesday evening, November 25 at Vanderbilt Wilson County in Lebanon. She is survived by: husband, Hank Williams; children, Marcia Maxwell, Joseph Thompson and wife Alicia, Josh Williams, Jessica Boatwright all of Carthage; 9 grandchildren; siblings, Richard Thompson and wife Melanie of Carthage, Ronnie Thompson and wife Ann of Rome, Shelia Davis and husband Roger of Elmwood, JoAnn Jennings of Lebanon.

Mrs. Williams is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, November 29 at 1:00 PM. Bro. Jeff Burton will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: John Thompson, William Thompson, Daniel Jennings, Joe Thompson, Jimmy Davis, Wayne Denson.

Visitation begins on Saturday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Sunday from 9:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

Masks are required.

