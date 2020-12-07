Obit – Mr. Ray Thomas

Mr. Ray Thomas, age 74 of Dean Hill, died Saturday, December 5 at his home. He is survived by: wife, Geraldine Thomas; children, Jerrie Hackett and Kayla Bagwell of Oak Grove, Kentucky, Donald Ray Thomas and wife Sharyl of Dean Hill; siblings, Larry Thomas of Nashville, Sarah Thomas of Pleasant View; 8 grandchildren, Andy Bates, Jacob Hackett, Kearstin Hackett, Morgan Ray Thomas, Mason Carter Thomas, Maverick James Thomas, Winter Thomas, Hailey Thomas; 4 great grandchildren, Adrian Hollis, Collin Bates, Nevaeh Thomas, D’Andre Lee Thomas.

Mr. Thomas is at the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral home in Kempville where his service will be conducted on Wednesday afternoon, December 9 at 1:00 PM. Bro. Bryan Bratcher will officiate. Interment in the Miller-Williams Cemetery at Dean Hill.

Visitation at the Hackett Chapel in Kempville will begin on Tuesday afternoon from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

Covid-19 Any food brought into the funeral home needs to be individually wrapped.

